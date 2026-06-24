Police Tackle Laughing Gas Chaos at Bournemouth Beach Heatwave

During a scorching heatwave with temperatures soaring to 35°C, Bournemouth Beach became a hotspot for widespread Nitrous Oxide (NOS) use, prompting a strong police response to tackle anti-social behaviour and public disorder. Officers from Bournemouth Police have been actively intervening throughout the week as large groups inhaled laughing gas, impacting locals and visitors amidst the busy summer crowds.

Wave Of Disorder

Over 20 police officers have been deployed on patrol, confronting groups inhaling the Class C drug known as NOS or “cool whip”. The high from laughing gas has fuelled confrontational behaviour, resulting in arrests, Section 35 dispersals, and safeguarding measures. Police efforts aim to maintain public safety as families and tourists face disruption on the coast.

Wide-scale Police Action

Bournemouth Police detailed the challenges faced, including dealing with missing children, drug possession, fights, alcohol misuse among minors, and mental health crises exacerbated by intoxicated individuals. The presence of NOS-related litter such as balloons and gas canisters has also drawn police attention.

Impact On Community

Locals and holidaymakers have been disturbed by the surge in anti-social behaviour linked to NOS use. Officers describe many consumers as confrontational and dismissive of the drug’s Class C status despite the negative effects on the beach’s atmosphere and family enjoyment.

Police Statement

“NOS is consumed on an almost industrial scale here, leading to disorder thanks to the brief high it provides,” said a Bournemouth Police spokesperson. “Our dedicated officers have spent much of their time managing groups whose behaviour spoils the experience for others wanting to enjoy the beach safely.”

The police continue to monitor the situation closely as the heatwave draws large crowds to the south coast, urging the public to stay safe and report anti-social behaviour promptly.