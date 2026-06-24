Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BEACH DISORDER Police Tackle Laughing Gas Chaos at Bournemouth Beach Heatwave

Police Tackle Laughing Gas Chaos at Bournemouth Beach Heatwave

During a scorching heatwave with temperatures soaring to 35°C, Bournemouth Beach became a hotspot for widespread Nitrous Oxide (NOS) use, prompting a strong police response to tackle anti-social behaviour and public disorder. Officers from Bournemouth Police have been actively intervening throughout the week as large groups inhaled laughing gas, impacting locals and visitors amidst the busy summer crowds.

Wave Of Disorder

Over 20 police officers have been deployed on patrol, confronting groups inhaling the Class C drug known as NOS or “cool whip”. The high from laughing gas has fuelled confrontational behaviour, resulting in arrests, Section 35 dispersals, and safeguarding measures. Police efforts aim to maintain public safety as families and tourists face disruption on the coast.

Wide-scale Police Action

Bournemouth Police detailed the challenges faced, including dealing with missing children, drug possession, fights, alcohol misuse among minors, and mental health crises exacerbated by intoxicated individuals. The presence of NOS-related litter such as balloons and gas canisters has also drawn police attention.

Impact On Community

Locals and holidaymakers have been disturbed by the surge in anti-social behaviour linked to NOS use. Officers describe many consumers as confrontational and dismissive of the drug’s Class C status despite the negative effects on the beach’s atmosphere and family enjoyment.

Police Statement

“NOS is consumed on an almost industrial scale here, leading to disorder thanks to the brief high it provides,” said a Bournemouth Police spokesperson. “Our dedicated officers have spent much of their time managing groups whose behaviour spoils the experience for others wanting to enjoy the beach safely.”

The police continue to monitor the situation closely as the heatwave draws large crowds to the south coast, urging the public to stay safe and report anti-social behaviour promptly.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Serious Collision on Hill Top Road Bradford

UK News
Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

FAMILY HEARTBREAK Family Shares Impact of Luke Thompson’s Fatal Attack in West Yorkshire

UK News
Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

RAPID DEPLOYMENT Portsmouth RNLI Rescues Drifting Fishing Boat Near Langstone Harbour

UK News
Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

PRISON ATTACK Lee Vernon Prison Attack Over Missing Biscuits in Kent Jail

UK News
Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

POLICE DELAY Police Took 8 Minutes To Spot Fatal Stab on Henry Nowak in Hampshire

UK News
Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

MOTORCYCLE TRAGEDY Tributes Paid to Motorcyclist Killed in Birmingham Collision

UK News
Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

POLICE CRACKDOWN Seven Convicted Over Northamptonshire and Leicestershire County Drug Lines

UK News
Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

GUN SHOOTING Derby Man Jailed 13 Years for Firing Gun in Chaddesden Dispute

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

HAIR OF THE DOG Three Men Jailed Over Widnes Drugs Operation at Boarding Kennels

UK News
Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

CCTV STING Man Jailed for Crack and Heroin Supply in Slough After CCTV Sting

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

TRAGIC END Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Body Found Near Sticklepath in Taylor Charlton Disappearance Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

DEATH TRIAL Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

Brit TikToker Brooke George Faces Death Penalty in Dubai for Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

SAFEGUARDING FAILURE Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

Blackpool Toddlers Die After Hospital Missed Safeguarding Signs

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

EXPLOSION REPORTED Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

UK News
Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

Gas Bottle Explosion Rocks Hailsham Caravan Site Fire Safety Warning

UK News
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

Driver Jailed for Fatal Coxheath Crash Killing Teenager at 82mph

UK News
Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

COURT JUSTICE Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

UK News
Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

Tarek Miah Jailed 15 Years for Child Rape and Grooming in West Sussex

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

HEAT PLUNGE UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK Heatwave Ends Sunday with 15C Plunge After 40C Peak

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

FAMILY APPEAL Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

Joseph O’Sullivan Dies In Bali Motorcycle Accident At 26

UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

MORTUAY SCANDAL Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Eight Bodies Found Decomposed at Nottingham NHS Mortuary Amid Freezer Shortage

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live