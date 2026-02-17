A 15-year-old’s gutsy decision to report her attacker to school staff sparked a rapid police arrest, unmasking a dangerous predator running a twisted multi-alias grooming operation across social media.

Rapist Gurpreet Randhawa Snared Same Day

Gurpreet Randhawa, 21, from Wolverhampton, was locked up for 18 years after admitting to four counts of rape and multiple child exploitation offences. His crimes spanned from July 2024 to September 2025.

The victim’s school alerted West Midlands Police immediately. Officers identified Randhawa, known online as “Ziggy” and other fake names, arresting him on the very same day. This swift action highlighted the power of reporting abuse through trusted institutions.

Multiple Victims, Shocking Abuse Revealed

Randhawa groomed and abused several girls simultaneously, hiding behind various online identities.

He raped two 15-year-olds, with one attacked three times over two months, including a terrifying assault in his car where he choked the victim.

He also drugged and filmed an attack without the victim’s knowledge.

A 12-year-old was targeted via social media, coerced into sending indecent images and pressured to recruit friends.

Disturbingly, Randhawa shared live footage of an attack with the younger victim.

Police Praise Victims’ Bravery, Urge Other Victims to Speak Up

“Randhawa targeted and exploited these young girls for his own sexual desires. The victims’ courage in coming forward was key to bringing him to justice,” said DC Mark Tallis of the West Midlands public protection unit.

The police warned that more victims may exist, given Randhawa’s use of multiple aliases and the long timespan of abuse.

West Midlands Police urged anyone affected to come forward and assured them that specialist support is available. For advice on spotting grooming signs or reporting abuse, visit their official website.

Do not suffer in silence – speak up and help catch these vile criminals.