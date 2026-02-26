Watch Live
TEAMWORK Prison Riot at HMP Whitemoor: Staff Keep Cool Under Fire

In October 2022, chaos erupted at high-security HMP Whitemoor when eight convicted inmates refused to...

Published: 5:28 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 5:28 pm February 26, 2026

In October 2022, chaos erupted at high-security HMP Whitemoor when eight convicted inmates refused to return to their cells. They built barricades and fashioned weapons, sparking a tense 10-hour standoff that threatened prison safety.

Prison Officers Show Remarkable Grit and Teamwork

Throughout the tense ordeal, prison staff stayed calm and professional. Officers secured other prisoners, engaged in talks to calm tempers, and backed specialist response teams and negotiators. Their expert training and sheer resilience helped end the standoff without anyone seriously hurt.

Justice Served: Rioters Hit with Extra Prison Time

Fast forward to February 2026 – all eight ringleaders were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. On 20 February, they received extra stretches added on to their life sentences, punishing them for the violent mutiny.

A Testament to Prison Staff Dedication

This dramatic incident highlights the unwavering commitment of prison officers under pressure. In the face of danger, their professionalism and quick thinking protect lives and uphold order, proving they are true frontline heroes.

