Registered sex offender has Sexual Risk Order extended after breaching conditions

A registered sex offender from Swindon has had his Sexual Risk Order extended for four years and strengthened to include restrictions concerning contact with children.

Sean Morris, 60, of Massinger Walk, Swindon, appeared before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on August 11 following an application by Wiltshire Police.

Morris had been subject to a Sexual Risk Order (SRO) since February 2023, which originally included restrictions relating to his contact with vulnerable sex workers.

Wiltshire Police applied for the order to be extended and amended following Morris’s continued use of vulnerable sex workers, which breached the existing order, as well as concerns relating to children.

Magistrates extended the SRO by four years and amended its conditions to cover contact with children and the disclosure of internet-enabled devices.

Morris was previously jailed for 20 weeks in June for breaching the order and remains in prison.

He continues to be monitored by Wiltshire Police’s Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) team.

Nicola Kerr, offender management supervisor for Swindon, said: “I’m pleased to see Morris’s order extended and amended to cover contact with children – he is a clear danger to the public.

“The MOSOVO team will continue to monitor Morris and other registered sex offenders to ensure conditions are complied with and we will not hesitate to take robust action on those who are found to be breaching them.”