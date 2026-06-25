RSPCA Urges Calling Police if Animal Trapped in Hot Car

The RSPCA has issued a stark warning across the UK amid soaring temperatures, urging the public to dial 999 immediately if they see any animal trapped in a hot car. With no legal power to break into vehicles, the charity stresses that police involvement is crucial to prevent fatal heatstroke for pets left inside.

Urgent Police Appeal

Animal welfare expert Lauren Bennett of the RSPCA said, “We do not have the legal power to enter a vehicle to rescue an animal in distress – only the police have that power.” She urged prompt action, warning that even short delays can lead to deadly overheating.

Deadly Danger Inside Cars

The charity highlighted the extreme risk of leaving pets in locked vehicles, where temperatures can rapidly soar, turning cars into deadly traps during hot or even cloudy days.

Summer Safety Tips

Pet owners are advised to ensure animals have access to fresh water, shade, ventilation, and mental stimulation during the heatwave. Spotting early signs of heatstroke and swiftly moving the pet to a cooler area to cool with water before contacting a vet is vital.

Heat Risks For All Pets

The RSPCA also warns that rabbits, guinea pigs, cats, and other animals face heatstroke and sun damage risks. During Rabbit Awareness Week (22-26 June), the charity recommends shade, hydration, suitable diets, and pet-safe sunscreen for sensitive skin to protect against sun damage. With vets reporting a 28% rise in heatstroke cases year-on-year, the RSPCA’s message is clear: never leave any pet unattended in a hot vehicle and take all precautions to keep animals safe during summer’s heat.