Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

AIR MILES ANDY EX Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Plea: First Class Flight Upgrade From Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

Newly unearthed emails show Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, begged Jeffrey Epstein to...

Published: 1:09 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 4:11 pm February 27, 2026

Newly unearthed emails show Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, begged Jeffrey Epstein to upgrade her flight just hours before she jetted off to New York. The request came days after Epstein’s 2009 prison release.

Duchess’ Office Asks Epstein to Foot the Bill

The Daily Mail revealed how Ferguson’s team contacted Epstein within hours of his July 2009 release, asking him to “graciously” pay for her trip. Epstein had been released after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting prostitution and was on probation.

At the time, Ferguson was battling bankruptcy. Despite this, she planned a trip to visit Epstein in New York with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Fancy Flights and High Demands

Emails from Epstein’s house manager, Lesley Groff, reveal Ferguson’s aide—believed to be Amanda Lewis—coordinated the pricey journey. Requests included upgrades for the princesses from economy to club class while the Duchess travelled business.

Groff highlighted that flights were “crazy high price tags.” Ferguson now wanted to upgrade to first class just hours before takeoff, with her daughters in club class for the return flight—costing over $30,000.

When Groff asked Epstein if she should change the seats, he snapped back: “I said nothing, do not respond,” putting an end to the upgrade plea.

Lavish Trip Amid Financial Trouble

  • Ferguson and her daughters stayed with American businessman Philip Levine in Miami.
  • They used Epstein’s car and driver during their visit on 27 July 2009.
  • Epstein’s staff scrambled to book the most expensive British Airways flight using Ferguson’s frequent flyer number.

A spokesperson for Ferguson declined to comment on the revelations.

More news from York

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BEEF Two Men Locked Up After Good Samaritan Stabbed at Asda Express

UK News

WILDWEST ‘South London Wars’ Set to Spark School Showdowns

UK News

MURDER ARRESTS Two More Teens Nabbed in Smethwick Stabbing Murder Probe

UK News

SPECIAL POWERS Met Police Deploy Special Powers Amid ‘Red vs Blue’ School Fight Chaos in Greenwich

UK News

AIR MILES ANDY EX Sarah Ferguson’s Secret Plea: First Class Flight Upgrade From Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

UK News

STABBED IN THE NECK 13-Year-Old Boy Faces Court Over Brutal Stabbing Attack at London School

UK News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Paedophile Nabbed at Gatwick Trying to Meet 14-Year-Old Victim

UK News

How Lotto Advertising Has Changed Over Time

UK News

Police Issue Warning Over Alleged Organised School Fights Linked to Social Media Trend in Kent

UK News

SCUMBAG Dutchman Nabbed for Defacing Winston Churchill Statue

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man and Woman Arrested After Shocking Paramedic Attack in Swindon

UK News

Man and Woman Arrested After Shocking Paramedic Attack in Swindon

UK News

SCAMMER Shelley Simpson’s Holiday Scam: Portsmouth Customers Left £280,000 Out of Pocket

UK News

Shelley Simpson’s Holiday Scam: Portsmouth Customers Left £280,000 Out of Pocket

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

KNIFE SCUFFLE Swindon shocked as two 16-year-olds arrested in brutal knifepoint robbery

UK News
Pensioner Arrested After Man Stabbed in Devizes Knife Attack

Swindon shocked as two 16-year-olds arrested in brutal knifepoint robbery

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

ARSON ATTACK Hero Cops Run Into Flames to Save Hotel Guests

UK News

Hero Cops Run Into Flames to Save Hotel Guests

UK News

HELD AT KNIFEPOINT Brighton Knifepoint Rapist Philip Smith Found Guilty

UK News

Brighton Knifepoint Rapist Philip Smith Found Guilty

UK News

HORRIFIC ABUSE Leeds Ex-Taxi Driver Jailed for Horrific Child Abuse Crimes

UK News

Leeds Ex-Taxi Driver Jailed for Horrific Child Abuse Crimes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRAGIC CRASH Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

UK News

Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

UK News

LEAVE NOW Global Evacuation Alert: Countries Tell Citizens to Flee Iran NOW

UK News

Global Evacuation Alert: Countries Tell Citizens to Flee Iran NOW

UK News

TERROR ARREST Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

UK News

Churchill Statue Defaced with Red Paint in Early Morning Attack

UK News
Watch Live