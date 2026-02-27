Newly unearthed emails show Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, begged Jeffrey Epstein to upgrade her flight just hours before she jetted off to New York. The request came days after Epstein’s 2009 prison release.

Duchess’ Office Asks Epstein to Foot the Bill

The Daily Mail revealed how Ferguson’s team contacted Epstein within hours of his July 2009 release, asking him to “graciously” pay for her trip. Epstein had been released after serving 13 months of an 18-month sentence for soliciting prostitution and was on probation.

At the time, Ferguson was battling bankruptcy. Despite this, she planned a trip to visit Epstein in New York with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Fancy Flights and High Demands

Emails from Epstein’s house manager, Lesley Groff, reveal Ferguson’s aide—believed to be Amanda Lewis—coordinated the pricey journey. Requests included upgrades for the princesses from economy to club class while the Duchess travelled business.

Groff highlighted that flights were “crazy high price tags.” Ferguson now wanted to upgrade to first class just hours before takeoff, with her daughters in club class for the return flight—costing over $30,000.

When Groff asked Epstein if she should change the seats, he snapped back: “I said nothing, do not respond,” putting an end to the upgrade plea.

Lavish Trip Amid Financial Trouble

Ferguson and her daughters stayed with American businessman Philip Levine in Miami.

They used Epstein’s car and driver during their visit on 27 July 2009.

Epstein’s staff scrambled to book the most expensive British Airways flight using Ferguson’s frequent flyer number.

A spokesperson for Ferguson declined to comment on the revelations.

