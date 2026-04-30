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POLICE ACTION Six Men Arrested in Leeds Child Sexual Abuse Probe

Ex-West Yorkshire Cop Gets Suspended Sentence for Silent Calls

Six men aged between 34 and 38 have been arrested in Leeds and Birmingham this week as part of a police investigation into non-recent child sexual offences. The arrests relate to alleged crimes against five victims that reportedly happened between 2007 and 2012 in the Micklefield, Kippax, and Garforth areas of Leeds.

Operation Targets Historic Abuse

The men were held under suspicion of raping females under 13 and between 13 and 15, plus arranging or facilitating the travel of girls for exploitation. All six have been interviewed and released on bail while inquiries continue.

Police Urge Victims To Speak

Detective Superintendent Sarah Lambert, from Leeds District, said: “This operation is part of our continued commitment to investigating both recent and non‑recent sexual offences against children. Protecting and safeguarding children is a top priority for West Yorkshire Police. “Child sexual abuse and exploitation are abhorrent crimes that cause lasting harm to some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. “We urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, regardless of when or where it occurred, to please come forward and report it to the police. You will be listened to, and you will be believed.” “If you have been the victim of any sexual offence, please consider telling someone. Our specially trained officers are experienced in investigating these crimes and supporting victims through the criminal justice process.”

Support Services Available

Information and support for victims of child sexual exploitation are available at West Yorkshire Police Child Sexual Exploitation advice page. Victims are encouraged to seek help and report offences confidentially.

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Topics :Crime

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