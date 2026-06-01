Libby Instone, a 20-year-old Newcastle University law student from Billingham, Teesside, tragically died in August 2023 after repeated visits to North Tees Hospital Urgent Care Centre. Despite severe symptoms, including days of vomiting and intense pain following a trip to London, hospital staff reportedly dismissed her as a “time-waster”. It were distracted by watching the Women’s World Cup Final on TV during her care.

Repeated Hospital Visits

Libby sought medical help three times within 24 hours, initially being misdiagnosed with gastroenteritis. She was prescribed anti-sickness medication and given saline drips but was sent home multiple times. Her exhausted family took her back each time as her condition worsened, including vomiting in the hospital car park.

Concerns Over Medical Attention

Libby’s parents reported hospital staff prioritised watching a penalty shoot-out over patient care. They were told, “You won’t get any sense out of them until this has ended,” as nurses gathered around the TV. Libby was eventually admitted to a ward but discharged later that day despite still feeling severely ill.

Missed Diagnosis And Critical Errors

An independent medical expert noted Libby’s inability to open her bowels contradicted the gastroenteritis diagnosis, a condition typically associated with diarrhoea. Multiple opportunities were missed for vital abdominal scans, which could have led to a life-saving operation for her blocked intestine.

Heartbreaking Final Moments

Libby collapsed shortly after returning home and suffered a cardiac arrest. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but she could not be saved. Her mother, Susan Instone, described how her daughter, once fit and energetic, spent her last days in agony and fear, feeling neglected and uncared for.

Hospital Apology And Coroners Findings

Dr Michael Stewart, chief medical officer for North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trusts, offered an “unreserved and sincere apology” for lapses in Libby’s care. Teesside Coroner Clare Bailey clarified that neglect findings imply gross failure to provide basic medical care but recorded a narrative conclusion in this case.