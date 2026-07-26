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BAD APPLE Student Police Officer’s Career Ends Before It Began After Drink-Driving Conviction

Student Police Officer’s Career Ends Before It Began After Drink-Driving Conviction

A student police officer has been barred from policing after a misconduct panel ruled he would have been dismissed for drink driving had he not already resigned from Nottinghamshire Police. Former PC Tyler Beard appeared before a public gross misconduct hearing at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters, Sherwood Lodge, on Thursday 23 July. The hearing examined his conduct while he was serving as a student police officer.

Colleagues Raised the Alarm

The panel heard that on 13 March, fellow student officers became concerned after Beard arrived for training displaying signs that prompted them to alert a supervisor. After alcohol was detected on his breath, he was immediately prevented from taking part in training and was arrested. A subsequent breath test showed he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Drink-Driving Conviction

Beard was charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and was suspended from duty. He later admitted the offence at Derby Magistrates’ Court, where he was:

  • Disqualified from driving for 14 months.
  • Fined £400.
  • Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs.
  • Ordered to pay a £160 victim surcharge.

Barred From Policing

The misconduct panel found Beard had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to discreditable conduct. The panel concluded that, had he remained a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice. As a result, Beard will now be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred List, preventing him from serving as a police officer in the future.

‘Completely Unacceptable’

Chief Constable Steve Cooper, who chaired the hearing, said:

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“His cohort, made up of other student officers, were so concerned by the way he presented himself on March 13, they immediately informed a supervisor.

“Drink driving destroys lives and puts other road users at risk.”

Nottinghamshire Police said the outcome demonstrates the force’s commitment to holding officers and staff to the highest professional standards and taking firm action when those standards are breached.

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