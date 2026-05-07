Superdry Co-founder James Holder Jailed for Cheltenham Rape

James Holder, co-founder of fashion brand Superdry, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of raping a woman in her Cheltenham home following a night out on 7 May 2022. Gloucestershire police and the Crown Court heard the victim reported the attack, which occurred after the group shared a taxi to her flat.

Attack After Night Out

Holder, 54, travelled with the woman and a friend in the same taxi, misleading the driver about their destination. The friend accompanied the woman into her flat, where Holder later fell asleep on her bed before the assault took place.

Victims Vulnerability Highlighted

The victim, who described herself as “quite drunk” that night, gave a video-recorded interview to police detailing the attack. Prosecutor James Haskell emphasised her intoxication made her vulnerable and accused Holder of exploiting this state.

Holders Defence And Conviction

Holder admitted to sexual contact but maintained the act was consensual. Giving evidence, he described feeling in “extreme physical and mental shock” over the allegations, portraying himself as “old-school and chivalrous.” Despite this, he was convicted of rape but cleared of assault by penetration.

Fashion Brand Origins

Holder co-founded Superdry in 2003 with Julian Dunkerton but left the company in 2016.