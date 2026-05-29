Swindon Woman Caught Drink Driving Hours After Sentence

A Swindon woman has been caught drink driving less than 24 hours after being disqualified for the same offence. Ellie Watson, 27, initially pleaded guilty on 27 May to drink driving in April and was banned from driving. Yet, just hours after sentencing, Watson was stopped by police in Ocotal Way, suspected of driving under the influence.

Repeat Offence Shock

Watson provided breath samples of 109 and 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, almost three times the legal limit of 35. She was charged with drink driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance, leading to her remand into custody.

Harsh Court Sentence

At Swindon Magistrates Court on 28 May, Watson received an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. She was disqualified from driving for 42 months and handed a 12-month community order, which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Police Speak Out

“Watson’s actions are absolutely appalling and show absolutely no consideration or respect for other road users,” said PC Craig Head, the officer who stopped her. “Drink driving can and does kill and to be caught almost immediately after being disqualified for an identical previous offence is completely unacceptable.”

PC Head added that Watson faces prison if caught driving again during her ban.