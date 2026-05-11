A teaching assistant from Sittingbourne has been jailed after being found guilty of child cruelty offences against pupils at a local school. Danuska Pullia, 47, was convicted following a Kent Police inquiry into allegations spanning September 2021 to July 2023.

Police Probe Uncovers Abuse

Kent Police launched an investigation after staff witnessed Pullia hitting, pinching, and spitting at children in her care. During a voluntary interview in July 2023, she denied most allegations but admitted to spitting at a child and pinching a pupil’s nose to remove plastic from their mouth.

Court Conviction And Sentencing

Charged with four counts of child cruelty in December 2023, Pullia pleaded not guilty. However, a Maidstone Crown Court jury unanimously found her guilty in November 2025. She was sentenced on 8 May 2026 to two years imprisonment, followed by a two-year licence period.

Investigators Statement