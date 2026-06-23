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CHILD MURDER UPDATE Teen Denies Murder of Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-Super-Mare

Teen Denies Murder of Nine-Year-Old Aria Thorpe in Weston-Super-Mare

  A 16-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe, who was fatally stabbed at her home in Weston-super-Mare last December. The youth admits stabbing Aria but claims it was accidental. Mrs Justice O’Farrell has sent the jury out to deliberate in a trial that has gripped the local community and raised intense emotions.

Stabbing Details

Aria Thorpe died from a single stab wound to the chest, described by Home Office pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery as swiftly fatal. The tragic incident happened at the family home on 15 December after Aria had spent the day at school and attended an after-school dance class.

Defendants Defence

The defendant denies both murder and manslaughter charges, stating he did not intend to kill or seriously harm Aria. He claims he only meant to scare her and that the stabbing occurred when he “lurched or jabbed” while holding a kitchen knife.

Prosecutions Case

Prosecutors argue the stabbing was deliberate, stating the boy intended to kill or cause serious harm. Alternatively, they claim his actions were so dangerous any reasonable person would recognise the risk of grave injury.

Aftermath At The Scene

Following the stabbing, the boy went to a nearby train station and told children there he had killed Aria “accidentally.” A child called 999, and police arrested him after he attempted to board a train.

Jury Deliberations Underway

Mrs Justice O’Farrell reminded jurors to set aside emotions and assess the evidence calmly. The trial continues as the jury considers whether the teenager is guilty of murder or manslaughter.

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Topics :Crime

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