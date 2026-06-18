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ON LINE ABUSE Teen Jailed for Online Abuse and Coercion in Sheffield

Teen Jailed for Online Abuse and Coercion in Sheffield

A teenager from Sheffield has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for coercing a vulnerable victim into self-harm and creating explicit images as part of an online abuse campaign. Elijah Palmer, 18, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to making and possessing indecent images, perverting the course of justice, causing sexual activity without consent, and encouraging serious self-harm.

Online Abuse Network Exposed

Palmer was linked to the ‘764’ group, a sextortion and sadomasochistic network targeting vulnerable individuals for exploitative content. He abused his victim on the Discord gaming platform, escalating his intimidation and threats to coerce her.

New Online Safety Act Powers

Prosecutors used recently introduced provisions in the Online Safety Act to charge Palmer with encouraging self-harm. This case marks one of the first successful uses of the legislation in the UK criminal justice system.

Police and CPS Collaboration

Working alongside South Yorkshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service built a strong case using the victim’s testimony and digital evidence from Palmer’s devices. Evidence of similar offences in the United States helped demonstrate a repeated pattern of behaviour.

Justice For Victims

Senior Crown Prosecutor Caroline Deacon said: “This was a deeply disturbing case involving the calculated targeting of a vulnerable young victim. Palmer blackmailed and threatened her, demanding degrading acts to boost his reputation within the 764 group. I hope this result brings justice and encourages other victims to come forward.”

Palmer was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in custody, followed by a 4-year extended licence period for the serious offences committed.

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