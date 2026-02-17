Salmonella found in Tesco Grape & Berry Medley

Tesco has urgently recalled its 230g Tesco Grape & Berry Medley after tests revealed the presence of Salmonella. The affected packs have a use-by date of 16 and 17 February 2026.

Health risks and symptoms

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhoea, and painful stomach cramps. If you experience symptoms, it’s important to stay home from work, school, or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms stop to avoid passing the infection on.

What to do if you bought this product

If you have the Tesco Grape & Berry Medley, do not eat it. Return the product to any Tesco store for a full refund.

For more details, visit Tesco’s contact page.