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BRIT FIGHTS FOR LIFE Three Dead In Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak On Atlantic Cruise Ship

Three Dead In Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak On Atlantic Cruise Ship

Three people have died, and a British passenger is in intensive care following a suspected hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius, a polar expedition cruise ship sailing the Atlantic Ocean. The outbreak is described as a “public health event” by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is coordinating an international response.

Fatal Cases Confirmed

The cruise ship, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 20 March, heading to Cape Verde. The first fatality was a 70-year-old male passenger who died on board; his body remains on Saint Helena, a British territory. His 69-year-old wife fell ill and was evacuated to a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she later died.

British Patient Critical

A 69-year-old British national was also evacuated to Johannesburg and is now being treated in intensive care. Authorities say one hantavirus case is confirmed, with five more suspected, as investigations continue.

Virus Spread Under Investigation

Hantavirus typically spreads through contact with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. Person-to-person transmission is rare but possible, resulting in severe respiratory illness. Officials have yet to confirm how passengers were exposed aboard the MV Hondius.

Who Coordinates Response

The WHO is working with the ship’s operators and member states to medically evacuate two more symptomatic passengers and is conducting a full risk assessment. The 107.6-metre ship carries up to 170 guests in 80 cabins, with the outbreak investigation ongoing.

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