TRIBUTES PAID Tragic End to Snowdon Hike: Two Norfolk Men Found Dead

Jayden Long, 19, and Eddie Hill, 20, from Norfolk, were tragically found dead after going...

Published: 1:43 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 1:43 am February 23, 2026

Jayden Long, 19, and Eddie Hill, 20, from Norfolk, were tragically found dead after going missing in the rugged mountains of north Wales.

Massive Search on Yr Wyddfa

The pair vanished on Wednesday, 18 February, while exploring Yr Wyddfa—better known as Snowdon—in Eryri National Park. A large-scale search was quickly launched, but, unfortunately, they were discovered deceased the following day.

Heartbreaking Tributes Pour In

Social media has been flooded with tributes. One post called them “incredible sons, brothers, boyfriends and friends.”

Josie Long, Jayden’s sister, shared: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but unfortunately my amazing, kind and caring big brother passed away on Wednesday. I cannot put into words how hard this is for me and everyone who knew Jayden. He was doing something he loved and was taken from us too soon, and he will be forever missed.”

Eddie’s brother Harry said: “Words cannot describe the pain that my family, friends and I are going through at the moment. He is the most beautiful boy, inside and out, and he will be missed dearly.”

Topics :Missing People

