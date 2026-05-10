Tributes to Brave Fife Schoolboy Archie Sinclair Who Battled Rare Cancer

Archie Sinclair, a 12-year-old schoolboy from Markinch, Fife, has died after battling neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer. Diagnosed in 2017, Archie faced the illness with remarkable courage, undergoing extensive treatment at Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital and inspiring many across Scotland.

Fighting Childhood Cancer

Archie was first admitted to the hospital at just three after being unable to walk due to severe leg pain. After diagnosis, he endured chemotherapy, radiotherapy, stem cell transplants, immunotherapy, and surgery to remove tumours as the cancer spread through his body.

Moment Of Hope

By the end of 2019, Archie managed to enter remission and famously rang the hospital bell signalling he was cancer-free. Unfortunately, he later suffered multiple relapses, a tragic reality facing only around 100 UK children diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year.

Football Community Mourns

Despite his illness, Archie remained passionate about football, playing for Glenrothes youth team The Young Glens. The club described him as “brave, hilarious, smart and always smiling,” and will hold a minute’s silence and balloon release in his memory during upcoming matches.

Support From Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers FC also paid tribute to their young fan, offering condolences to Archie’s family, with manager Dougie Imrie stating, “Rest in peace, Archie. Condolences to the Sinclair family for your loss.”

Family Thanks Fans

Archie’s father Paul expressed gratitude for the widespread support from the football community across Britain, noting, “Archie smiled and laughed every day of his life and that’s what keeps us going. It’s great to see that humanity triumphs over football rivalries.”