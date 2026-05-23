Two Drivers Jailed Over Dangerous High-Speed Race and Tree Smash in East Sussex

Two men aged 20 have been convicted after a dangerous high-speed race caused a serious crash on the A271 near Battle, East Sussex, on the evening of 3 March 2024. Police officers and investigators revealed the race saw one Vauxhall Corsa slam into a tree at 86mph on a 60mph rural single carriageway, flinging the engine 50 metres from the vehicle. Both drivers suffered legal punishment in Hastings Magistrates’ Court after admitting dangerous driving charges.

High-speed Race Uncovered

Miller Watts, of Skinners Lane, Catsfield, was driving the Vauxhall Corsa when it hit the tree, sustaining multiple injuries, including a fractured skull. The other driver involved, Charlie Young, from Lilac Lane, Stone Cross, was racing but was not directly in the collision. Investigators confirmed the dangerous speed from locked speedometer readings and evidence at the scene.

Serious Consequences Delivered

At court on 27 April 2024, both men received 12-month driving bans and 12-month community orders, including 120 hours of unpaid work. They were also ordered to pay £199 in court costs and must pass an extended driving test before regaining their licences.

Police Warn Of Risks

PC Steve Kimber, Roads Policing Unit, commented: “It was extremely fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured. Roads are not built for racing, and this case demonstrates the devastating impact of reckless driving.” His warning highlights the ongoing need for road safety awareness.