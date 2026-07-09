Two killed in head-on crash involving car and lorry near Lancashire hospital

Two people have died following a head-on collision involving a car and a lorry near a hospital in Lancashire, with police appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane, Wrightington, shortly after 8am following reports of a collision involving a Volkswagen Golf and a Volvo HGV.

According to Lancashire Police, the Golf was travelling eastbound when it is believed to have failed to negotiate a bend before crossing into the path of the oncoming lorry, resulting in a devastating head-on collision.

The driver of the Golf, a man in his 70s, and his passenger, a woman in her 60s, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured but was left badly shaken by the incident and is being treated as a witness.

Hall Lane was closed for several hours while emergency services and collision investigators examined the scene. The road has since reopened.

Police appeal for witnesses

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Martin Wilcock said:

“Very sadly this collision has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones. “I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken with police, or anyone with footage such as dashcam, CCTV or Ring doorbell, to get in touch. “I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the VW Golf driving in the moments before the collision.”

Lancashire Police are urging anyone with information, or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist the investigation, to contact the force on 101, quoting log 0297.

Information can also be emailed to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].