Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEAD ON FATAL Two killed in head-on crash involving car and lorry near Lancashire hospital

Two killed in head-on crash involving car and lorry near Lancashire hospital

Two people have died following a head-on collision involving a car and a lorry near a hospital in Lancashire, with police appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane, Wrightington, shortly after 8am following reports of a collision involving a Volkswagen Golf and a Volvo HGV.

According to Lancashire Police, the Golf was travelling eastbound when it is believed to have failed to negotiate a bend before crossing into the path of the oncoming lorry, resulting in a devastating head-on collision.

The driver of the Golf, a man in his 70s, and his passenger, a woman in her 60s, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured but was left badly shaken by the incident and is being treated as a witness.

Hall Lane was closed for several hours while emergency services and collision investigators examined the scene. The road has since reopened.

Police appeal for witnesses

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Martin Wilcock said:

“Very sadly this collision has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken with police, or anyone with footage such as dashcam, CCTV or Ring doorbell, to get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the VW Golf driving in the moments before the collision.”

Lancashire Police are urging anyone with information, or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may assist the investigation, to contact the force on 101, quoting log 0297.

Information can also be emailed to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Thanet Police Issue 219 Dispersal Notices in Summer Antisocial Crackdown

POLICE CRACKDOWN Thanet Police Issue 219 Dispersal Notices in Summer Antisocial Crackdown

UK News
Man dies after incident on railway line near Deal as trains suspended for hours

RAIL TRAGEDY Man dies after incident on railway line near Deal as trains suspended for hours

UK News
UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

HEAT RECORDS UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

UK News
Family pay tribute to woman, 42, who died following Gloucester house fire

TRIBUTES PAID Family pay tribute to woman, 42, who died following Gloucester house fire

UK News
London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

EXTREME RISK London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

UK News
Four Britons feared among 11 killed in devastating Spain wildfire

FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILDREN Four Britons feared among 11 killed in devastating Spain wildfire

UK News
Man in his 70s dies after being recovered from River Fowey in Cornwall

TRAGIC END Man in his 70s dies after being recovered from River Fowey in Cornwall

UK News
Gun recovered as police investigate shooting of 16-year-old boy in Birmingham

ALUM ROCK Gun recovered as police investigate shooting of 16-year-old boy in Birmingham

UK News
Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

SIREN TEST Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

UK News
Child sex abuser who repeatedly targeted young girl sentenced to 10 years in prison

MONSTER JAILED Child sex abuser who repeatedly targeted young girl sentenced to 10 years in prison

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

UK News
Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

COURT BLOW High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

MURDER PROBE Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

Man charged with murder after fatal Cowes house fire that claimed life of 24-year-old

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

SMUGGLERS LOCKED UP People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

UK News
People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

UK News
Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

Man charged with murder after arrest in South Africa over deaths of wife and two daughters

UK News
Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

TRIO CHARGED Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

UK News
Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

UK News
High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

AVOID THE AREA High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

UK News
High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

UK News
Watch Live