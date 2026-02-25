Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Two Prestatyn Pedestrian Crossings to Close Ahead of Train Service Boost

Two pedestrian level crossings in Prestatyn are set to shut for good from Sunday, 1...

Published: 4:46 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:54 pm February 25, 2026

Two pedestrian level crossings in Prestatyn are set to shut for good from Sunday, 1 March. Safety checks revealed the risk was just too high, especially with train services set to surge by 50% come May.

High Risk Spurs Early Closure

Sandy Lane and Beverley Drive crossings will close before Transport for Wales rolls out its beefed-up North Wales Coast Line timetable. Network Rail is adding protective fencing to keep everyone safe with more trains speeding through.

Sandy Lane is one of the riskiest on the Wales and Borders network, with a shocking 32 misuse incidents reported in just one year. Recent Network Rail footage caught people ignoring safety rules there. Though both crossings currently meet national safety standards, the mix of frequent schoolchildren, dog walkers and cyclists crossing alongside trains zooming up to 90mph spelt disaster waiting to happen.

Temporary Diversions and a New Footbridge on the Way

Pedestrians will be rerouted via clearly marked paths along Gas Works Lane, Bridge Road, and Ffordd Penrhwylfa. This temporary solution will stay until a new, fully accessible footbridge opens in spring 2027.

Denbighshire County Council’s Lead Member for Environment and Transport, Barry Mellor, said: “These crossings have been problematic in the past. Closing them now ensures our residents’ safety long term with a new, fully accessible footbridge.”

He added: “The closure will be a bit inconvenient at first, but the faster, more frequent train services coming along our coast will be well worth it.”

Plans for a Sleek New Footbridge

Building on public feedback, construction of the footbridge kicks off this year. Site prep starts in spring 2026, with the bridge ready by spring 2027. It’ll sit next to the existing road bridge, offering a step-free, safe crossing into Prestatyn station.

Emma Osborn, Passenger Strategy Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “Closing the crossings allows the railway to grow safely. The new bridge will provide a permanent, safe route for residents and visitors.”

Network Rail is teaming up with Denbighshire Council and Transport for Wales’ active travel team to tie the bridge into future walking and cycling routes, including a planned boardwalk scheme.

Boosted Train Services and Safety Warnings

The May timetable will deliver a 50% increase in services along the North Wales Coast Line — a huge improvement for local travel. But Network Rail warns that misuse of any level crossings is illegal and dangerous. Penalties include fines and prosecution.

“Safety relies on people following the rules,” said Network Rail. They’re also providing education to keep everyone alert around the tracks.

The crossings close on 1 March, just two months before the train increase kicks off. The new footbridge will be the long-term fix, opening roughly a year later.

More news from Barry

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

POLICE MANHUNT Teen Girl Targeted in Crawley Alleyway – Police Hunt Suspect

National News

MACHETE ATTACK Manchester Man Jailed for Brutal Machete Attack in Bolton

UK News

RANDON ATTACK Horrific Random Stabbing: 9-Year-Old Lilia Dies Playing Outside Mum’s Shop

UK News

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

NCA RAID Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

FAILED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS People Smugglers Busted Running Vietnamese Migrant Network

UK News

A daring early morning car chase through Calne ended with a man in custody, Wiltshire Police reveal.

UK News
More than 970 Migrants Cross Channel – Highest Daily Number This Year

CROSSING RESUME

MIGRANT CRISIS Channel Chaos: 450 Small Boat Migrants Swamp UK Waters

UK News

FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack

UK News

Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack Man Jailed for Life After Murdering 5-Month-Old Stepson in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack

UK News

Two Prestatyn Pedestrian Crossings to Close Ahead of Train Service Boost

UK News

Two Prestatyn Pedestrian Crossings to Close Ahead of Train Service Boost

UK News

GENDER ROW Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News

Icelandic Dad Loses Custody Over Gender Transition Dispute

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GROOMING SPREE Ex-police trainee jailed for grooming two young girls

UK News

Ex-police trainee jailed for grooming two young girls

UK News

CROCODILE TEARS Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

UK News

Sean Brady Faces Return to Jail After New Child Abuse Image Charges

UK News

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

£2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

BATTLE BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Industrial Site in Canterbury

UK News
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

Blaze Breaks Out at Industrial Site in Canterbury

UK News

TWO ARRESTED Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

REAL CSI Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News

Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News
Watch Live