Two Prestatyn Pedestrian Crossings to Close Ahead of Train Service Boost

Two pedestrian level crossings in Prestatyn are set to shut for good from Sunday, 1 March. Safety checks revealed the risk was just too high, especially with train services set to surge by 50% come May.

High Risk Spurs Early Closure

Sandy Lane and Beverley Drive crossings will close before Transport for Wales rolls out its beefed-up North Wales Coast Line timetable. Network Rail is adding protective fencing to keep everyone safe with more trains speeding through.

Sandy Lane is one of the riskiest on the Wales and Borders network, with a shocking 32 misuse incidents reported in just one year. Recent Network Rail footage caught people ignoring safety rules there. Though both crossings currently meet national safety standards, the mix of frequent schoolchildren, dog walkers and cyclists crossing alongside trains zooming up to 90mph spelt disaster waiting to happen.

Temporary Diversions and a New Footbridge on the Way

Pedestrians will be rerouted via clearly marked paths along Gas Works Lane, Bridge Road, and Ffordd Penrhwylfa. This temporary solution will stay until a new, fully accessible footbridge opens in spring 2027.

Denbighshire County Council’s Lead Member for Environment and Transport, Barry Mellor, said: “These crossings have been problematic in the past. Closing them now ensures our residents’ safety long term with a new, fully accessible footbridge.”

He added: “The closure will be a bit inconvenient at first, but the faster, more frequent train services coming along our coast will be well worth it.”

Plans for a Sleek New Footbridge

Building on public feedback, construction of the footbridge kicks off this year. Site prep starts in spring 2026, with the bridge ready by spring 2027. It’ll sit next to the existing road bridge, offering a step-free, safe crossing into Prestatyn station.

Emma Osborn, Passenger Strategy Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “Closing the crossings allows the railway to grow safely. The new bridge will provide a permanent, safe route for residents and visitors.”

Network Rail is teaming up with Denbighshire Council and Transport for Wales’ active travel team to tie the bridge into future walking and cycling routes, including a planned boardwalk scheme.

Boosted Train Services and Safety Warnings

The May timetable will deliver a 50% increase in services along the North Wales Coast Line — a huge improvement for local travel. But Network Rail warns that misuse of any level crossings is illegal and dangerous. Penalties include fines and prosecution.

“Safety relies on people following the rules,” said Network Rail. They’re also providing education to keep everyone alert around the tracks.

The crossings close on 1 March, just two months before the train increase kicks off. The new footbridge will be the long-term fix, opening roughly a year later.

