Police are urgently searching for two 15-year-olds reported missing from Maidstone. Archie Skinner and Morgan Moore vanished from the Loose Road area around 3pm on Monday, 16 February 2026.

What They Were Wearing

Archie Skinner: Blue or grey tracksuit, black padded coat, black trainers, grey hat.

Morgan Moore: Black and yellow tracksuit, black padded coat, black trainers, a hat.

Both boys are white, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. They may have caught a bus after disappearing.

Possible Locations & What To Do

The teenagers have connections to Chatham, Lewisham, Bromley, and Croydon in London. If you have any vital information, call 999 immediately and quote reference 16-1652. For other tips, contact police via live chat on their website or ring 101.