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PARK VANDALISM Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

Uckfield Town Council has shut parts of the Luxford Field play area following vandalism incidents. The closure, confirmed in April 2024, aims to keep visitors safe while repairs are planned. Warning signs and cordons are in place to alert families who regularly use this popular local playground.

Community Asset Targeted

The council described Luxford Field as a “valued community asset” that benefits from ongoing investment to maintain safety and enjoyment. The vandalism has caused disruption to families who rely on the park for outdoor play.

Safety Measures Enforced

Cordons and safety notices are currently restricting access to affected areas to minimise risk. Council officials have apologised to the public for the inconvenience while restoration plans are finalised.

Repairs Underway Soon

Urgent repair work is expected to begin as soon as arrangements are settled by the council. Updates will be provided on progress to keep the community informed.

Local Impact

The Luxford Field play area is an important recreational space in Uckfield, serving families and children across the town. The vandalism has temporarily deprived local residents of a key outdoor facility.

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