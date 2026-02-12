UK Drenched as 2026 Kicks Off with Relentless Rain

The Met Office has revealed the UK is facing an exceptionally soggy start to 2026. Rain has battered some regions every single day, with rainfall pouring in at 50% above average.

Downpour Daily – No Break in Sight

Despite the soggy siege, forecasters warn there’s “no end in sight” to the wet weather. Britons can expect the drizzle to keep drenching the landscape for the foreseeable future.

February Flood Alert: Nearly Half the Monthly Rain in Just 8 Days

Provisional data shows the UK has already soaked up 37% of its usual February rainfall by February 8th — leaving many wondering if dry spells are a thing of the past.