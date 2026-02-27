A van driver who risked lives by edging onto a level crossing into the path of an oncoming train has been sentenced. William Backhouse, 30, from Carlisle, narrowly avoided causing a catastrophic crash during a package delivery in Cumbria.

How the Near Miss Unfolded

On 13 September 2025, Backhouse was delivering parcels in Braystones when he illegally raised a gated level crossing barrier by hand, instead of calling the signaller as required. After finishing his drop-off, he returned to cross again, but recklessly inched onto the tracks while a train was passing.

CCTV captured the shocking moment the train collided with the front of his van, smashing off the corner. Debris littered the railway, but thankfully, no one was hurt, and damage to the train was superficial.

Serious Sentence for Dangerous Driving

Backhouse had pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and endangering the safety of passengers. Ipswich Magistrates’ Court sentenced him on 26 February to eight months in prison, suspended for one year. He also faces a year-long driving ban and must pay £1,500 in compensation.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Backhouse’s actions showed blatant disregard for safety, endangering lives and disrupting the railway. This sentence reflects the seriousness of his offence.”

This case is a stark reminder: Never gamble with level crossing safety. The risks are deadly, and the consequences severe.

