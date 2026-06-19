Melksham Woman Arrested Over Cannabis-Contaminated Vapes Supply

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Holt, Melksham, on suspicion of supplying vapes contaminated with cannabis, Wiltshire Police confirmed on 18 June 2026. Officers from the Melksham and Bradford on Avon Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), supported by the Neighbourhood Tasking Team and Police Dog Merlin, carried out the operation after receiving community intelligence.

Massive Vape Seizure

Police seized over 600 vapes suspected to be contaminated with cannabis, alongside quantities of cocaine and ketamine. The woman was taken into custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Community Tip-off Leads To Arrest

Police Sergeant Charly Chilton praised the local community for their vital role in the investigation, saying the team’s activity relied heavily on information from residents concerned about drug activity in their area.

Ongoing Enquiries And Bail

The suspect has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue. Wiltshire Police urged anyone with information about drug offences to come forward via their online reporting tool or by calling 101, stressing that 999 should be used for emergencies only.

Anonymous Reporting Options

Residents are also encouraged to report anonymously to the charity CrimeStoppers, which operates 24/7 on 0800 555 111, or through its secure online form, helping police disrupt illegal drug supply in Wiltshire communities.