A vehicle fire inside the west tunnel at the Dartford Crossing caused major traffic delays during Thursday evening rush hour, Kent Police and National Highways confirmed. The incident led to traffic being held inside the tunnel and up to five miles of congestion on the M25, with delays stretching into nearby Dartford town routes.

Rush Hour Gridlock

Traffic was held at the crossing while emergency services attended the fire. The delay added around an hour to journeys across the key river crossing, heightening disruption during peak travel times.

Emergency Response

Once the fire was extinguished, recovery operations began promptly. By shortly after 6pm, National Highways reported that both tunnels had reopened and the recovery was complete, allowing traffic to resume.

Impact On Surrounding Areas

The substantial delays also extended to local roads around Dartford town, compounding the rush hour traffic chaos and frustrating commuters and drivers attempting to avoid the crossing.

Authorities Update

Kent Police and other emergency services were contacted for further information on the cause of the fire and any injuries. No updates on casualties have been released as investigations continue.