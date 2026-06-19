Lib Dem MP Cameron Thomas Suspended Amid Gloucestershire Police Probe

Liberal Democrat MP Cameron Thomas has had the party whip and his membership suspended following his arrest by Gloucestershire Police on Wednesday night. The suspension comes as police continue their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest, with the Lib Dems withholding further comment for the time being.

Arrest Details

Gloucestershire Police detained Mr Thomas on Wednesday evening, though specific charges or reasons for the arrest have not been disclosed publicly. The MP’s office has been approached but remains silent amid the police inquiry.

Party Response

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats confirmed Mr Thomas’s whip and party membership have been suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation. They stated the party was “unable to comment further” during the ongoing probe.

Investigation Ongoing Appeal

Police investigations are continuing as Gloucester authorities examine the case. No further details about the nature of the investigation or potential charges have been released at this stage.