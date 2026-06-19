Margate Man Charged Over Stabbing and Robbery on High Street

Kent Police arrested and charged a man following a stabbing and robbery on Margate’s High Street on Tuesday 16 June 2026. The 43-year-old victim was found with stab wounds and treated in hospital before being discharged.

Suspect Charged

Connor Williams, 31, from Tonbridge Road, Maidstone, was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, robbery, and two additional offences. He was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 20 July 2026.

Second Man Arrested

A 40-year-old man was also arrested the same day in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail as the investigation continues. Police believe all individuals involved are known to each other.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Kent Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact them on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/ZY/15700/26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their online form.