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ELECTION UPSET Andy Burnham Claims Makerfield By-Election in Major Labour Win

Andy Burnham Claims Makerfield By-Election in Major Labour Win

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester Mayor, has won the Makerfield by-election in Wigan with a strong Labour majority, securing 24,927 votes against Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon’s 15,696. The result, announced recently, reinforces Burnham’s political influence and ignites calls for a Labour leadership challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.

Labour’s Dominant Majority

Burnham’s victory came with a 9,241 vote lead, delivering an emphatic majority for Labour in the area. Kenyon did not attend the results announcement, underscoring Labour’s clear dominance and the public’s confidence in Burnham’s platform.

Burnhams Bold Speech

After a brief protest, Burnham addressed supporters, declaring Makerfield a “touchstone” for his mission, not a mere stepping stone. He urged urgent change within Labour, warning: “This is a final chance for change… We will not get a second chance.”

Leadership Challenge Brewing

Reports indicate Burnham has backing from 80 Labour MPs—enough to trigger a leadership contest against Starmer. However, Burnham is expected to meet Starmer first, encouraging him to step down before initiating a formal challenge.

Starmers Position And Funding

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he intends to stay on as Labour leader. Recent reports reveal he has amassed substantial funding from private donors and secured staff support to withstand any leadership bid.

Complete By-election Results

  • Andy Burnham (Labour): 24,937 votes (54.82%, +9.62%)
  • Robert Kenyon (Reform UK): 15,696 votes (34.51%, +2.71%)
  • Rebecca Shepherd (Restore): 3,111 votes (6.84%)
  • Michael Winstanley (Conservative): 997 votes (2.19%, -8.68%)
  • Other candidates: under 1% each

The Makerfield electorate totals 77,478. Labour’s commanding win here highlights their growing strength in the region. Burnham ended the night celebrating after a relentless campaign.

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