Missing Man Timothy in His 50s Sought Near Chippenham

Wiltshire Police have launched a search for Timothy, a man in his 50s reported missing from Sutton Benger near Chippenham. Last seen on Wednesday, 17 June, officers are worried about his welfare and are urging the public to come forward with any information.

Urgent Police Search

Multiple police vehicles have been spotted in Sutton Benger, focusing on the missing man’s street as the search intensifies. The police appeal stresses the urgency of finding Timothy promptly.

Distinct Description

Timothy is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with grey hair and blue eyes. Authorities do not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

Public Appeal For Information

Wiltshire Police have asked anyone who has seen Timothy or has information about his whereabouts to contact them on 101. They request references to log 181 of 18 June when reporting.