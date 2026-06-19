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GRAVE VANDALISM Man Detained Under Mental Health Act After Vandalism at James Bulger’s Grave

Man Detained Under Mental Health Act After Vandalism at James Bulger’s Grave

A 78-year-old man from Lancashire has been detained under the Mental Health Act after vandalising several graves, including the grave of James Bulger, at Kirkdale Cemetery, Merseyside Police confirmed. The incident occurred on Friday, 10 April at around 1.20pm and prompted an immediate investigation by Merseyside officers.

Suspect Arrested And Detained

Following reports of damage and theft at Kirkdale Cemetery, police arrested the man on suspicion of criminal damage and theft. After being taken to a Merseyside police station, he was later detained under Section 3 of the Mental Health Act 1983 and transferred to a mental health facility.

Stolen Ornaments Recovered

Detective Inspector Jemma Berry revealed that multiple graves were targeted in the vandalism incident. Police recovered stolen ornaments taken from gravestones and have returned them to the families affected, including James Bulger’s family.

Community Reassurance And Support

DI Berry acknowledged the concern caused within the local community and expressed hope that the outcome would bring reassurance. She also thanked the families for their support throughout the investigation and urged anyone with concerns to contact Merseyside Police.

Police Appeal For Information

Anyone with information about the incident or related concerns is asked to contact Merseyside Police on @MerPolCC, quoting reference 26000282253, or report via the police website or by calling 101.

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