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MUSIC TRAGEDY Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At Nashville Home Aged 29

Grammy-Nominated Producer Tay Keith Found Dead At Nashville Home Aged 29

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, real name Brytavious Chambers, was found dead at his home in Nashville on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed. Officers conducting a welfare check discovered the 29-year-old unresponsive in his Martin Street apartment. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said no foul play is suspected, and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Rising Star In Hip-hop

Tay Keith was a major figure in hip-hop, producing hits for top artists like Travis Scott, Drake, Beyoncé, and 21 Savage. Best known for tracks such as “Sicko Mode” and “First Person Shooter,” he earned four number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and two Grammy nominations in 2019 and 2024.

Notable Collaborations

Keith’s credits include work with rap heavyweights and rising stars alike. He was closely linked to rapper Sexyy Red, producing songs like “Get It Sexxx” and “Pound Town,” further showcasing his impact on the music scene.

Industry Shock And Tributes Expected

News of Tay Keith’s sudden death has stunned the music community. While official tributes are yet to be made, his influence and achievements over nearly a decade promise to inspire numerous responses from fellow artists and fans.

Police Await Autopsy Results

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department ruled out foul play at this stage. The exact cause of death remains uncertain pending further medical examination. Representatives have been contacted, but no public statement has been issued yet.

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