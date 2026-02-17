Violence Shakes Streatham Twice in One Day: Teen Stabbed Dead After Afternoon Gunshots

Afternoon Gunfire Sparks Panic on Copeland Road

At 3.10pm on Saturday, February 14, chaos erupted on Copeland Road as police rushed to reports of gunshots. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the culprits fled the scene before officers arrived, leaving the area rattled and on edge.

Teenager Fatally Stabbed Near Heaton Road in Evening Horror

Just hours later, the nightmare deepened. Around 7pm, emergency teams discovered an 18-year-old man with fatal stab wounds on Rye Lane near the Heaton Road junction. He later died in hospital, plunging the community into shock over the brutal attack.

Police Say Crimes Not Linked – But Locals Fear Rising Violence

Despite the close timing and locations, the Met insists the shootings and stabbing are unrelated. No arrests have been made in either case so far.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron of the Met’s Central South Command vowed: “We understand the impact a crime like this has on the community and you can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.”

“If you are a local resident, please do share any concerns with our officers on the ground. In the meantime, our detectives are working meticulously to identify those responsible, and piece together what happened.”

Police urge locals to stay alert and report suspicious behaviour as investigations continue into these shocking incidents that have left Streatham shaken.