Warwickshire police sergeant nominated for bravery award after preventing petrol station tragedy

A Warwickshire Police sergeant has been nominated for a national bravery award after preventing what could have been a catastrophic explosion at a petrol station in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Sergeant Charlie Thompson has been shortlisted for the Police Federation National Police Bravery Awards 2026 following his actions during a high-risk incident in April 2025.

Officers were called to a petrol station after reports that a man had covered himself in petrol, was holding a lighter and was demanding that several people, including the town’s mayor, be brought to the forecourt.

Working alongside a specialist police negotiator, Sgt Thompson and other officers spent time trying to persuade the man to safely surrender. However, despite extensive negotiations, the situation could not be resolved peacefully.

Recognising the immediate danger to the man, emergency responders and members of the public, Sgt Thompson seized an opportunity to distract him before tackling him to the ground.

Other officers immediately rushed in to remove the lighter, while a firefighter sprayed the man with firefighting foam to eliminate the risk of the petrol igniting.

Warwickshire Police said the coordinated response prevented what could have been a devastating explosion and significant loss of life.

National bravery recognition

For his actions, Sgt Thompson has been nominated for a Police Federation National Police Bravery Award 2026.

Acting Chief Constable David Gardner praised the officer’s courage and leadership.

He said: “We are extremely proud of Sgt Thompson who demonstrated incredible fortitude, empathy and quick-thinking in his actions that day.

“It is thanks to him, and the other officers on the ground, that there wasn’t a tragedy that day in Stratford-upon-Avon. He is more than worthy of the Bravery Award.”

‘It was a team effort’

Responding to the nomination, Sgt Thompson said the recognition belonged to the entire emergency response team.

He said: “I couldn’t have done it without the team behind me – we co-ordinated, we worked together, and it was together that we stopped what could have been a terrible loss of life.”

He also expressed hope that the man involved, who has since received support and been rehoused, was recovering following what he described as “a very low moment”.

The Police Federation National Police Bravery Awards recognise officers from across England and Wales who have demonstrated exceptional courage while protecting the public.