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POLICE APPEAL Witnesses Sought After Four-Car Collision on A21 in Sevenoaks

Witnesses Sought After Four-Car Collision on A21 in Sevenoaks

  Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a four-car collision on the A21 London-bound near Morley’s roundabout, Sevenoaks, on Friday 17 April 2026 at 7.13pm. Emergency services attended the scene between Morley’s roundabout and Gracious Lane Bridge, with no reported injuries.

Incident On A21

The collision involved a silver Ford Mondeo striking the rear of another vehicle, triggering a chain reaction that involved four cars. The incident caused disruption but thankfully did not result in any injuries.

Emergency Response

Kent Police officers and emergency crews promptly attended the scene to manage the situation and ensure safety along the busy London-bound route.

Call For Witnesses

Investigators are urging anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 17-1372.

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