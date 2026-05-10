Woman Sentenced for Failing to Stop After Fatal Pitsea E-Scooter Crash

A woman has received a suspended prison sentence and a driving ban after she failed to stop following a fatal collision involving a privately owned e-scooter in Pitsea, Essex. The crash, which happened on 1 February last year in Ashlyns, claimed the lives of Roman and Darcie Casselden. Deimante Ziobryte, 21, from Benfleet, pleaded guilty at Basildon Magistrates’ Court to failing to stop at the collision scene.

Fatal E-scooter Incident

Roman and Darcie Casselden died when the e-scooter they were riding collided with a car. Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit ruled out any offences relating to the cause of the collision itself, but identified that the driver did not remain at the scene.

Drivers Court Hearing

At court on 6 May, Ziobryte was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months. She was also disqualified from driving for three years and mandated to complete 80 hours of unpaid work for failing to stop and not calling emergency services.

Police Statement