Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while swimming with her family at Bournemouth beach. Dorset Police said the incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday 12 July 2026, in the sea to the left of Bournemouth Pier. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was in the water with family members when a man allegedly swam over to the group and touched her on the bottom over her clothing before leaving the area. Officers launched an investigation and have now issued a public appeal as enquiries continue. A 35-year-old man from London was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been released on conditional bail while detectives continue their enquiries. Police have also released a description of the suspect, who is believed to be:

A man believed to be of Indian descent

Around 5ft 6in tall

tall Black hair

Small stubbly beard

Wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts

Detectives believe a number of people on the busy beach may have witnessed the incident or seen the man either in the water or on the shoreline around the time of the alleged assault. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured photographs or video footage in the area that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55260105198. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Police have stressed that even seemingly insignificant information could prove crucial as the investigation continues.