Published: 11:26 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 11:26 pm February 26, 2026

A young woman living in a tent on Broad Street, Reading, has died after her life support machine was switched off early this morning, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

The seriously ill woman passed away at around 4 a.m. Her identity has not yet been released.

Community in Shock as Tributes Pile Up

Locals have flooded the spot where she had been living with flowers and heartfelt messages. Residents expressed deep sadness and disbelief over the tragic loss.

 

Police Investigate, Appeal for Information

Authorities have yet to disclose further details surrounding her hospitalisation. Police say enquiries are ongoing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Calls to Support Vulnerable Street Dwellers Grow Louder

Community groups described the incident as a tragic reminder of the harsh realities faced by people without stable housing. They are calling for increased support and resources for vulnerable individuals living on the streets of Reading.

