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POTHOLE PAIN YouTuber Billy Moore Injured in Manchester Pothole Fall Slams Mayor Burnham

YouTuber Billy Moore Injured in Manchester Pothole Fall Slams Mayor Burnham

YouTuber and former boxer Billy Moore suffered a nasty face injury after hitting a pothole while riding his scooter in Manchester. The incident, which left Moore with grazed skin on his cheek, prompted him to criticise Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham over the city’s poor road conditions. The fall happened recently as Moore was navigating the city streets, raising fresh concerns about local road safety and infrastructure maintenance.

Harsh Fall On Scooter

Moore described the moment he hit the pothole, flying over the scooter’s handlebars and sliding face-first along the road for about 20 yards. Sharing photos of his injuries on social media, he showed the painful scrapes on the left side of his face caused by the fall.

Blaming Mayor Burnham

In a blunt message, Moore directly blamed Mayor Andy Burnham, pointing out the large potholes around the city. He said, “Andy Burnham’s potholes, eh?” expressing frustration over the ongoing road issues amidst the Greater Manchester mayor’s leadership.

Locals Rally To Support

Following the incident, Moore received a flood of supportive messages from local residents. Many urged him to make a claim against the council for the dangerous road conditions, while others simply wished him a speedy recovery.

Burnham’s Political Ambitions

The pothole controversy adds a new dimension to Mayor Burnham’s public profile, who is currently pursuing a parliamentary seat at the upcoming Makerfield by-election and is considered a potential future Labour Party leader and prime minister candidate.

Previous Injuries

Just last month, Moore also sustained facial injuries during a fight at a gym in Merseyside, showing a string of recent physical setbacks that have affected the social media star.

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