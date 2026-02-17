Watch Live
  • Home
  • World News

FATAL SELFIE Man Killed by High-Speed Train Seconds After Taking Selfie on Railway Tracks

Tragic Selfie Turns Fatal in Bangladesh Tuk-tuk driver Mohi Uddin, 32, lost his life after...

Published: 7:55 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 9:56 am February 17, 2026

Tragic Selfie Turns Fatal in Bangladesh

Tuk-tuk driver Mohi Uddin, 32, lost his life after standing on busy railway tracks to snap a selfie. The fatal incident happened near Bagmara market in Comilla, eastern Bangladesh, on Sunday morning.

Witnesses revealed that Mohi posed on the Dhaka-Chittagong railway line for a selfie, which he reportedly shared on Facebook moments before the tragedy.

Fatal Collision Confirmed by Police

A spokesperson for Laksham police confirmed the heartbreaking accident: “The deceased Mohiuddin was killed when he was hit by a moving train while sitting on the railway line and talking on his mobile phone.”

They added, “He has been taken to his village home. If the family complains, we will take action.” The high-speed train, likely the Upakul Express bound for Dhaka, struck Mohi at around 7.45am, killing him instantly.

Another Death Linked to Selfie Danger Abroad

This tragic death follows a similar fatality in Sri Lanka last year. Russian tourist Olga Perminova, 53, died after leaning out of a train door to take a selfie and hitting a rock, resulting in fatal head injuries.

Local police reports stated she “died after falling off the train when attempting to take a selfie while hanging from the train footboard.”

Deadly Selfie Warnings

  • Always avoid railways and train tracks for photos or selfies.
  • High-speed trains approach quickly and quietly, leaving no time to react.
  • Mobile distractions on railway lines can prove deadly.

These tragedies serve as stark reminders that chasing social media moments can cost lives. Stay safe and keep off the tracks.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Knife-Threat Robbery on Piccadilly Line Train – Police Hunt Suspect

UK News

LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Amesbury Man Slapped with Criminal Behaviour Order for Persistent Begging

UK News

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

KNIFE AND BASEBALL BAT Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News

SERIAL SEX OFFENDER Iraqi Man Busted for Rape and Assault in Stratford

UK News

FUTURE UNCLEAR Man Gets 5 Years for Murdering Girlfriend with 287 Stab Wounds

UK News

Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dies Aged 95

UK News

NIGHT OF TERROR Death Sentence for Trio in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder Near Hampi

World News

BRUTAL ATTACK Three jailed over vicious East Yorkshire kidnap

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNLAWFUL Millions Set to Vote as Government U-Turns on Council Election Delays

UK News

Millions Set to Vote as Government U-Turns on Council Election Delays

UK News

POLISH NATIONAL GUNDOWN Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

JAIL BREAK Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PARK ATTACK Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News

Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News

Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News

ARRESTS MADE Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

UK News

Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

UK News

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

UK News

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

UK News

MOWED DOWN BY UBER BIKE Romford Residents Shocked as 86-Year-Old Lady Injured in Uber Bike Crash

UK News

Romford Residents Shocked as 86-Year-Old Lady Injured in Uber Bike Crash

UK News
Watch Live