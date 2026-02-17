Tragic Selfie Turns Fatal in Bangladesh

Tuk-tuk driver Mohi Uddin, 32, lost his life after standing on busy railway tracks to snap a selfie. The fatal incident happened near Bagmara market in Comilla, eastern Bangladesh, on Sunday morning.

Witnesses revealed that Mohi posed on the Dhaka-Chittagong railway line for a selfie, which he reportedly shared on Facebook moments before the tragedy.

Fatal Collision Confirmed by Police

A spokesperson for Laksham police confirmed the heartbreaking accident: “The deceased Mohiuddin was killed when he was hit by a moving train while sitting on the railway line and talking on his mobile phone.”

They added, “He has been taken to his village home. If the family complains, we will take action.” The high-speed train, likely the Upakul Express bound for Dhaka, struck Mohi at around 7.45am, killing him instantly.

Another Death Linked to Selfie Danger Abroad

This tragic death follows a similar fatality in Sri Lanka last year. Russian tourist Olga Perminova, 53, died after leaning out of a train door to take a selfie and hitting a rock, resulting in fatal head injuries.

Local police reports stated she “died after falling off the train when attempting to take a selfie while hanging from the train footboard.”

Deadly Selfie Warnings

Always avoid railways and train tracks for photos or selfies.

High-speed trains approach quickly and quietly, leaving no time to react.

Mobile distractions on railway lines can prove deadly.

These tragedies serve as stark reminders that chasing social media moments can cost lives. Stay safe and keep off the tracks.