May 26, 2020

 

Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning in South East London. 

 

Emergency services were called to Forest Hill Road just after 1.30am 

 

A number of Surrounding roads remain closed.

 

An uninsured vehicle  Honda remains on it’s roof.

 

A Met Police prison van  remains close to the upturned vehicle with First Aid equipment laying on the floor.

Fire crews from Lewisham attended along with Police and Paramedics. A large amount of builds and debris remains in the middle of the road.

Specialist officers from the Met Roads Policing Garage along with Vehicle collision investigators  have been called to oversee  the investigation. 

 

The Met Police have been approached for comment.  It is unclear if the Police van was attempting to stop the uninsured motorist.

