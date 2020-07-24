Blaze destroys out building of 15th Century English Pub in Hook Green near Lamberhurst

A blaze has ripped through an outbuilding that is used as part of the dinner area of The Elephants Head in the early hour of Friday morning.

Five fire appliances and a water carrier along with forty firefighters from Kent fire and rescue were scrambled to traditional 15th Century English Public House that serves traditional English pub food in the village of Hook Green in the early hours.

The outbuilding has been totally destroyed and left a mangled mess after flames engulfed the wood and tin structure.

Fire crews used hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.

Crews successful stopped the flames from spreading to the near historic pub that dates back to 1858.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched by Kent fire and rescue