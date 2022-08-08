Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev in the Yorkshire soap in 2019, died while visiting family in Willows, California. His death is not being investigated as a homicide.

Amy Kelly, his sister who lives in Howden, described him as “a whirlwind, a unique character.”

“He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul,” she said.

Sam appeared in Emmerdale as horse-drawn carriage coachman Kev, alongside Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle.

He grew up in Brayton, near Selby, North Yorkshire, and was a member of the Northumberland Theatre Company, which said on social media that they were “deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own.”

“He delighted audiences with his charm, wit, and wonderful musical abilities,” the group added.

Many people compared Sam to a human Duracell bunny, with boundless energy, always running around the rehearsal room and almost too many creative ideas to keep locked up in his head. In short, Sam can be a pain at times! But he was always fantastic once he was on that stage.” He has also been described as “a truly lovely young man, a wonderful human being, and a good friend to many.”

A fundraising campaign has been launched to cover the costs of Sam’s repatriation and funeral.

Jonathan Kelly, who started the appeal, wrote on the Just Giving website: “Sam was a true performer, and any extra money raised will be donated to a UK charity supporting youth theatre, a cause close to Sam’s heart.”

“Amy, Sam’s sister, is also considering establishing a foundation in Sam’s name to assist people who are in a similar situation to him and require additional assistance.”