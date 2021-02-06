Met have lost control of street as Two South London beefing Gangs order killing of Hit squad Peckham gang member Lavs

Members of the OFB and MPK and CRO have said that the Police have lost control of the streets after they ordered the killing of a rival gang member on the active Peckham Hitsquad over an ongoing beef.

The gang member who has been named a Lavs was stabbed to death at the rear of a block of flat on Wisbeach Road in Croydon. His blood-soaked trainers can be seen on the ground a grey portable tent covers his body.

Plastic sheeting covers clothing cut from the man as officers attempted to carry out live-saving first aid without success.

You don’t know who’s gonna die next said a member of the Hit squad but we will fight back the teenage who asked not to be named said we will take one of their soldiers

Officers from Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) with their Met swagger have spent the evening carrying out stop and search on both black and white members of the community after 11 people were stabbed within the space of a two-hour window.

Gang members this evening said Police are fighting a losing battle. The reason for the successful attacks was due to the lack of officers on the street Policing Croydon.

Police were called at 7.15pm after four males, all aged in their 20s, presented to a south London hospital suffering from stab and slash injuries.

One of those males is at this time believed to be in a life-threatening condition. They all arrived at Croydon UCA Hospital with an hour of each other.

Despite the mass £15 million cash injection from the Mayor of London. The task force is meant to enable the MPS to be even more proactive on the streets of the capital, bearing down on violent crime and serious criminality. Yet Violence is still at very serious levels as these officers are being used to for other tasks being pulled from left to right. A source within one of the overworked team said at this present moment we are losing the battle and it scares me on who is going to be next. The VCTF was launched in April 2018 up until the end of May 2019, the command has carried out 8,452 weapons sweeps, recovered 910 knives, 651 offensive weapons, 299 firearms and arrested 4,937 suspects.

A spokesman for the Met Police said

Police were called at 8.51pm to a south London hospital, after two males presented with stab injuries. The condition of one of the males at this time is being treated as life-threatening.

Police were called at 9.12pm to Dingwall Road, Croydon, to reports of a stabbing. A male has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. The victim too has been arrested; at this stage, it is not thought that the victim’s condition is life-threatening.

Police were called at 8pm to Wisbeach Road, Croydon, to reports of two males with stab injuries. One male was taken to hospital prior to police arrival; condition not life-threatening.

Another male was found at the scene. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are aware.

Police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding all of these incidents.

At this stage, there is no known information to suggest they are linked.

Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said: “Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life.

“Officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence.

“A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers is in place across Croydon, until 08:00hrs on Saturday, 6 February.

“I urge anyone who has information that could assist police as we work to investigate these incidents to speak to us as soon as you can via 101.

““Tackling violent crime in London remains the top priority for everyone in the Metropolitan Police Service. We have dedicated resources working to prevent, deter and tackle violence in all its forms, day and night and are utilising all available tactics and powers.

“Our officers continue to work around the clock to identify and pursue offenders, bring perpetrators to justice, support victims, take weapons off the street, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe in London.

“But we are not complacent and cannot do this alone. We work closely with our communities as they are key to understanding and knowing what is occurring locally. We need to hear from anyone who has information about crime, those who carry a weapon, or those who exploit others for gain or revenge, while putting young people’s lives at risk- we need this information to help keep London safe.”