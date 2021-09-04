Detectives investigating the disappearance of a vulnerable man missing from Kennington are renewing appeals for information from the public amid fears he may have come to harm

Searches continue to locate Edward Baller, 79, who left his flat in North Kensington, W10, at approximately 12pm on Saturday, 28 August, to visit a flat he was letting in Wincott Street, Kennington.

He was expected to return to North Kensington but failed to do so and has not been seen or heard from since.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation. He said: “Our concerns for Edward’s welfare are growing greater by the day.

“He is still missing, he is vulnerable and it remains a possibility that he has suffered a medical episode that is preventing him from making contact with his family. We are keeping them updated as regularly as we can and have also informed them that we are working to establish whether he might have come to harm.

“Searches at the address in Wincott Street are ongoing and we also continue to conduct CCTV, door to door and hospital checks. Members of the public, especially those in Wincott Street, should check any dash cam or doorbell footage they might have in case it has captured Edward.

“His family are suffering terribly and we need any members of the public who can help us to make contact immediately.”

Edward was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers, a denim jacket and carrying a denim bag. He is described as white, of average height and build with grey hair.

Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 3466/31AUG. You can also contact the Missing People charity, anonymously, by calling 116 000.