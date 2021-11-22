A man is due in court tomorrow (Tuesday, 23 November) charged with terrorism offences

Mohammad Zubair Khan, 21 , of west London, was charged on Monday, 22 November with eight counts of dissemination of terrorist material (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 23 November.

Khan was arrested on 16 November by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. A warrant of further detention was granted at court on 17 November, which was due to expire on Tuesday, 23 November.

A second man, aged 19, was arrested and detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 as part of the same investigation. In respect of him, a second warrant of further detention was granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 November, allowing police to keep him in custody until Wednesday, 30 November 2021 when the warrant expires.

Enquiries continue.