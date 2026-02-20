British millionaire Quentin Griffiths, 58, co-founder of online fashion giant ASOS, has been found dead in Pattaya, Thailand, after falling from his 17th-floor condo balcony.

Mystery Surrounds Fall From High-Rise

Thai police reported no signs of disturbance inside Griffiths’ apartment. Despite this, officers have not ruled out foul play as forensic teams continue their investigations.

Cause of Death to Take Months to Confirm

Authorities revealed the exact cause of death will remain unknown until a full post-mortem is completed. The process is expected to take several months.

More updates to follow as the investigation unfolds.