A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle during a disturbance at Brighton Marina.

Sussex Police were called to Marina Way, outside Hollywood Bowl, at around 10.30pm on Friday, 30 October.

During an altercation, two men aged 22 and 30 were struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Range Rover. The driver left the scene.

Both injured men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Man arrested as attempted murder investigation launched

A 45-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of cocaine.

Sussex Police said he remained in custody at the time of its statement. Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Witnesses urged to share footage

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “We are investigating a report that two men were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Marina Way.”

She appealed for people with mobile phone recordings, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact officers, adding that police believed it was an isolated incident.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the disturbance, saw the vehicle or has relevant information to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Stargate.

No charges have been announced in connection with the incident.

Source: Sussex Police statement reported on 31 October 2026.