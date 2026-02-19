Emergency services were called to a serious bus collision in Croydon at lunchtime today after a vehicle crashed into a building near a busy town centre road.

The incident happened just yards from the Slug & Lettuce on Park Lane, prompting a major response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB), London Ambulance Service (LAS), Metropolitan Police and London’s Air Ambulance doctors.

Several passengers were assessed and treated at the scene before being moved to nearby waiting ambulances. The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

A road closure was put in place while emergency crews worked at the location, with the number 60 bus route among those affected. Local diversions were implemented, disrupting the surrounding area.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that a specialist Fire Rescue Unit attended alongside multiple fire engines. These units carry enhanced cutting and rescue equipment designed to free people trapped in vehicles following serious collisions.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police issued a brief statement saying:

A bus crashed into a building and police have since left and the LFB is now the lead agency.”

Police officers have since stood down, with the fire service leading the remaining incident response.

Authorities, including the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, are expected to release further updates.