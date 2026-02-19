Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

CROYDON BUS CRASH Emergency Services Respond After Bus Crashes Into Building in Croydon

Emergency services were called to a serious bus collision in Croydon at lunchtime today after...

Published: 12:35 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 12:35 pm February 19, 2026

Emergency services were called to a serious bus collision in Croydon at lunchtime today after a vehicle crashed into a building near a busy town centre road.

The incident happened just yards from the Slug & Lettuce on Park Lane, prompting a major response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB), London Ambulance Service (LAS), Metropolitan Police and London’s Air Ambulance doctors.

Several passengers were assessed and treated at the scene before being moved to nearby waiting ambulances. The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

A road closure was put in place while emergency crews worked at the location, with the number 60 bus route among those affected. Local diversions were implemented, disrupting the surrounding area.

 

London Fire Brigade confirmed that a specialist Fire Rescue Unit attended alongside multiple fire engines. These units carry enhanced cutting and rescue equipment designed to free people trapped in vehicles following serious collisions.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police issued a brief statement saying:

“ITheybelieve this appears to be damage only so we won’t comment.
A bus crashed into a building and police have since left and the LFB is now the lead agency.”

Police officers have since stood down, with the fire service leading the remaining incident response.

Authorities, including the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, are expected to release further updates.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Single-Tap Success Becomes the Global Standard for Mobile-First Onboarding

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

NO EVIDENCE Surrey Police Find No Record of Historic Abuse Claims Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

UK News

Human Interaction Returns to the Screen as Live Dealer Games Redefine Social Play

UK News

Excessive Friction During Onboarding Drives High-Value Players to Competitors

UK News

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

FLOUTS UK BAN Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

UK News

SAVAGE STABBING Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

UK News

ABUSED Vinicius Jr Hit by 20th Racist Attack – This Time at Benfica

UK News

Bingo Online Strategies That Actually Work for Consistent Payouts

UK News

VILE CRIMES Pervert Elliot Jones Jailed for 26 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URGENT APPEAL Missing Elderly Man Last Seen in Bromley

UK News

Missing Elderly Man Last Seen in Bromley

UK News

Pilot Seriously Injured After Small Plane Crashes into Yorkshire Sculpture Park

UK News

Pilot Seriously Injured After Small Plane Crashes into Yorkshire Sculpture Park

UK News

FARE CAP London Pedicabs Hit With Fare Caps and Licensing Crackdown

UK News

London Pedicabs Hit With Fare Caps and Licensing Crackdown

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SKATE PARK ATTACK Man Killed and Teen Critically Injured in Northampton Skate Park stabbing

UK News

Man Killed and Teen Critically Injured in Northampton Skate Park stabbing

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Officer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

HGV Driver Arrested After Deadly Hit-and-Run in Halifax

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Officer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

HGV Driver Arrested After Deadly Hit-and-Run in Halifax

UK News

KILLER JAILED Knife Killer Jackson Uwagboe Gets Life for Brutal Lewisham Murder

UK News

Knife Killer Jackson Uwagboe Gets Life for Brutal Lewisham Murder

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

US Senator Graham: Saudi Arabia is moving backwards

Breaking News

US Senator Graham: Saudi Arabia is moving backwards

Breaking News

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday Over Epstein Allegations

UK News

Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday Over Epstein Allegations

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

UK News
Watch Live